Fifth body identified and sixth found in Llangammarch Wells fire investigation

Police have confirmed the identity of a fifth body as they continue to investigate the fire that engulfed a farmhouse at Llangammarch Wells on October 30.

A sixth body has also been recovered but has not been identified yet,

Specialist police officers have from South Wales and Gwent Police have been helping Dyfed Powys Police conduct a finger tip investigation of the farmhouse ruins.

At the moment the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Slevin of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly I can confirm that a fifth body, recovered from the scene, has now been positively identified as six year old Patch Raine.

“A sixth body has been recovered from the scene but has not yet been formally identified. Scientific examinations are ongoing to achieve this.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the remains if David Cuthbertson, 68, had been identified.

The remains of boys Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, and nine year old girl Misty Raine, had also been identified.

The outer walls of the house - 260 tonnes of bricks and mortar – have had to be dismantled by hand, brick by brick.by Police as they search for clues as to how the fire started.

Only once this work was finished, could investigators section-off the inside of the house and begin the delicate fingertip search for remains.