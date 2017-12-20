MP thanks our postmen and women for first class festive service

Chris Davies MP passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Brecon Delivery Office

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year and Mr Davies saw the hard work and dedication of local postal workers to sort and deliver festive mail

The last recommended posting dates for Christmas are: Second Class – Wednesday, December 20, First Class – Thursday, December 21 and Special Delivery – Friday, December 22.

Chris Davies MP visited Brecon Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to its hardworking staff.

Mr Davies MP was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager, Neal Gardner, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Brecon over the Christmas period.

The Festive Season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

The local MP said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas.

“It was great to meet the team here at Brecon and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Neal Gardner, Royal Mail delivery office manager, said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas cards, letters and parcels to people across Brecon. We are grateful that Mr Davies visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early so that friends and family have longer to enjoy their Christmas greetings and to ask them all to please also use the postcode as this helps us greatly in the job that we do at this busy time.”

The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are:

Second Class – Wednesday, December 20

First Class – Thursday, December 21

Special Delivery – Friday, December 21

Customers can also help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps:

Post early – Avoid disappointment by posting your cards and parcels early.

Use the postcode – A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery.

Use Special Delivery – For valuable and important packages and parcels guarantee delivery with Royal Mail’s Special Delivery, which means your gift is tracked, traced and insured against loss.

Wrap parcels well and always give a return address

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit: www.royalmail.com/greetings or call 03457 740 740.