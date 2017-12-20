Armed police cordon off Dolgellau square due to 'ongoing domestic dispute'

Armed police have cordoned off Dolgellau town centre.

North Wales Police are currently attending a "domestic dispute" in Eldon Square and specialist officers have been called in to "protect the public".

On Twitter, North Wales Police have said: "Police still at scene in process of establishing full circumstances. No danger to any members of public but NWP still asking to remain clear at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call 101.

"Police still at scene managing ongoing incident and seeking safe conclusion. Key focus for us all is everyone’s safety. Thanks for your patience."

Image courtesy of Martin Humphreys