Eluned named Assembly Member of the Year

Eluned Morgan, Assembly Member for Mid and West Wales, has been named Assembly Member of the Year by ITV Wales.

Over the last 12 months, Eluned Morgan has brought together a team of business leaders and academics from the Mid and West Wales region to publish a plan that focusses squarely on developing the rural economy in the light of continuing austerity and the impact of Brexit.

A year on from the EU Referendum, Eluned held a conference in Hay-on-Wye on the impacts of the decision to leave, drawing guest speakers from Wales, the UK and Europe including the architect of Article 50, Lord John Kerr.

Nick Powell, Head of Politics at ITV Wales, said: “The judges recognised the Mid and West Wales AM’s campaigning on Brexit and her proposals to boost the economy of rural Wales and ensure that it doesn’t get left behind by the new city regions.”

At the end of October, Eluned Morgan was promoted to the Welsh Government as Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning.

Mrs Morgan, who was elected to the National Assembly in 2016 started her political career as a Member of the European Parliament before working in the private sector. Following a break from politics, Eluned was appointed to the House of Lords. She led Labour’s response to the Wales Bill securing a number of important amendments – giving Wales a new set of powers.

On receiving her award, Eluned Morgan AM said: “I am really pleased to have won this award, which is a highlight of the year in the Welsh political calendar.

”I am very proud to represent Mid and West Wales again in the National Assembly for Wales, where I have already set about putting the economy first by publishing my Mid and West Wales economic plan securing support from local communities, the business sector and Welsh Government”.

PICTURED: ITV Political Editor, Adrian Masters presenting the Assembly Member of the Year award to Eluned Morgan AM.