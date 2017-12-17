AM fears premises expecting a superfast broadband upgrade will be left in the lurch

WITH Superfast Cymru fibre broadband project ending on December 31, Montgomeryshire Assembly Member Russell George fears that premises still expecting an upgrade will be left in the lurch.
Mr George has recenty met with BT Wales to voice his concerns about the Superfast Cymru scheme.
Mr George said: “While the Superfast Cymru project has been successful in delivering fibre broadband to many homes and businesses throughout Powys.
“A significant minority of residents frustrated and wondering whether they will ever receive the upgrade which they were originally promised.
“My concern is that the prospect of residents being left in the lurch increases substantially unless the Welsh Government intends on including these premises in the successor scheme.”
Mr George has now written to the Welsh Government’s leader of the House and chief whip, Julie James Am who has also responsibility for digital infrastructure.
He wants cast-iron guarantees that those premises who were originally in scope for a Superfast Cymru upgrade will be transferred into the new scheme.
“The campaign goes on to ensure that access to fibre broadband becomes universal and not a postcode lottery,” said Mr George.
nightlite
17:05, 18 December 2017
Newtown already has better 'super fast broadband' coverage than many major cities. Nottingham doesn't even have it in the City centre yet! Clearly the Tories expect the Earth from the Welsh Assembly so, considering the Welsh Assembly can't raise its own taxes, is the Tory government in Westminster going to give Wales more money to pay for all their demands? I can tell you the answer is "NO!"
