Santa's Wish show at The Hafren

CHRISTMAS is a season of joy, love and sharing, a time when Santa delivers presents all over the world…but what would Santa himself like for Christmas?

Find out in “Santa’s Christmas Wish”, Martin Parsons’ new Santa show which comes to the Hafren theatre at Newtown for three shows next Thursday, December 21.

The festive, song-filled, interactive family shows are at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and are particularly suitable for two to seven year olds. It lasts 40 minutes followed by a special meet, greet and treat with Father Christmas himself!

Dasher the Reindeer has an idea what to get Santa, Pompom the Penguin thinks he knows, but maybe Snowy the Snowman has the answer.

Mrs Claus needs all their help – and yours – to find out! Join a fun, festive, musical adventure to give Santa the very best Christmas, then meet him at his home in the North Pole.

Every child will receive a special present from Father Christmas in the popular meet, greet and treat, after the most Christmassy Christmas show ever.

Songs include festive favourites Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney, The Twelve Days Of Christmas, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and many more.

Tickets are £10.50 and £9.50 for children, to include the present. Call the box office on 01686 614555 for more details.

“Santa’s Christmas Wish” is also at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, from today Friday, December 15, with two shows most days in the Walker Theatre through to Christmas Eve.