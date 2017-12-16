Guide dogs charity thanks Radnorshire MP for stance on pavement parkers

Chris Davies MP met with staff, volunteers and puppies from the charity Guide Dogs yesterday (13 December) to receive a Christmas gift, thanking them for their support this year.

The charity set up a makeshift grotto in Parliament to hand out messages of thanks to MPs that have supported the charity in 2017. The gift, a miniature stocking, was filled with Christmas messages (from people from Brecon and Radnorshire) highlighting Guide Dogs’ campaign for a national law on pavement parking.

Chris Davies commented: “It was a pleasure to meet the guide dog pups in training and receive my thank-you stocking from Guide Dogs.

“Pavement parking is a real problem in Brecon and Radnorshire. Not only does it pose a danger to people with sight loss, it is a potentially dangerous obstacle for wheelchair and mobility scooter users as well as people with pushchairs.”

Guide Dogs Campaigns Manager James White said: “We are very grateful for all of the support that Members of Parliament give to Guide Dogs.

“As well as saying thank you to Chris for their help this year, we used this opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of parking on pavements and to call for a change in the law.”