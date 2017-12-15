'Staggeringly great news' on Montgomeryshire jobs front, says MP Glyn Davies

Glyn Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, has welcomed the latest unemployment figures for Montgomeryshire, continuing the record levels of employment within the Constituency.

The Office of National Statistics has released figures which show that in November 2017, the number of claimants for Job Seekers Allowance in Montgomeryshire was 305. This represents one per cent of the economically active population aged 16-64, well below the UK average claimant rate of 2.5 per cent.

The number of claimants is down from 335 in October 2017, and is 75 lower than in November 2016.

There were also only 75 claimants aged 18-24 within the constituency, 25 lower than in November 2016.

Glyn Davies MP said: “The latest unemployment statistics for Montgomeryshire continue the record levels of employment within the constituency. The employment rate is staggeringly high, and is far higher than when I first became Montgomeryshire MP in 2010.

“Today, Montgomeryshire has the 73rd highest level of employment out of 650 constituencies across the UK. What’s even more pleasing is that unemployment for those aged between 18-24 also continues to decrease, having fallen by a third from this time last year.

“Of course there is still much to do, but Montgomeryshire is certainly well placed to continue developing its employment base, and with businesses and employers continuing to expand with the constituency, the future looks bright.”