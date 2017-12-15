Mer-man charity calendar by Machynlleth men is selling across the world

FORGET about Mermaids, photographic evidence has emerged that Machynlleth has its own Mer-men that “swim up the Dyfi Estuary”.

These elegant photographs from sightings in the area, have been thoughtfully packaged as a wall calendar for 2018 to raise money for Mid Wales Refugee Action this Christmas.

Since the calendar’s launch last week they have flown off the shelves, with internet orders flooding in from places as far afield as Italy and the US.

Machynlleth shopkeeper Jonathan Gross started the project after he and his wife, Petra, saw an article about a group of bearded Canadians raising money for charity.

Jonathan said: “The thing that surprised me the most was just how enthusiastic the Dyfi Valley men were about taking their clothes off and dressing in fish’s tails!”

The project came together in the space of a fortnight, with local firm Eveleigh Photography volunteering to take the pictures with the beautiful location of Smuggler’s Boatyard near Aberdyfi as a backdrop.

These unique calendars are on sale at Dyfi Wholefoods, Wheeler’s Fabrics in Machynlleth, the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn and online at www.midwalesrefugeeaction.org/product/mwr-men-calendar/

But organisers say please be aware stocks are limited and they will all be sold by the New Year.