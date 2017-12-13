Blind woman missing in Welshpool has been found

A BLIND woman from Welshpool has been found alive, following a search by emergency services this afternoon.

Diane Hart, 56. who is well known in Welshpool, was reported missing yesterday, Tuesday, December 12.

CCTV footage found by Police shows she was walking in Welshpool this morning.

Police and Fire Fighters hae been searching the area near Montgomery Canal, the grounds of Powis Castle, as well as town centre rooftops.

A Police spokeswoman, said: "She has now been found and is being cared for.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their help and assistance."