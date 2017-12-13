Halfway House cafe murder trial opens

The trial of a man accused of murdering a roadside diner owner in his restaurant at Halfway House opened on Tuesdsay.

58-year-old Belkar Singh has appeared in court this week charged with the murder of a popular cafe owner in Halfway House.

Satnam Singh Blugher was found with stab wounds at Tony’s Diner on the A458 between Welshpool and Shrewsbury road at Halfway on June 26 this year.

The 67-year-old had run the diner for 15 years.

Belkar Singh, of Booth Street, Birmingham, denies murdering Mr Blugher.

The case, at Stafford Crown Court, was adjourned to today, Wednesday.