Heart of Wales Rail Line still closed

The Heart of Wales Line is still closed today following the weekend snowfall.

Bill Kelly, chief operating officer for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “The safety of passengers and our staff is very important.

“For this reason, the Heart of Wales Line, which runs between Llanelli and Craven Arms, will remain closed today (December 12), due to several trees overhanging on to the track after a period of heavy snowfall.

“We are working with our partners Arriva Trains Wales to clear the line, with dedicated teams working all day to reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge passengers to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.”