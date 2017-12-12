'Breakout' game craze sweeping the UK is about to be launched in Powys

The ‘Breakout’ game craze that is currently sweeping across the UK is about to be launched in Mid Wales.

The game involves couples or groups of up to six people being locked in a room and they are given an hour to work out how to escape by solving a series of puzzles.

Broneirion, headquarters of Girlguiding Cymru, at Llandinam – between Newtown and Llanidloes – has converted its cellar into two escape rooms themed ‘Freaky Fairground’ and ‘Night at the Museum’.

Everyone taking part, including adults and children, are charged £15 and there’s a café on hand afterwards for debriefing and refreshments.

Broneirion is taking bookings from January 8 and is expecting a lot of interest in the new attraction. All the money raised will go towards the £1 million a year needed to support the work of Girlgulding Cymru and give women and girls a voice across Wales.

The escape rooms, the themes of which will change every six months, were the brainchild of Lesley Matthews, chief commissioner for Girlguiding Cymru.

Lorna Morris, Broneirion’s marketing officer, carried out market research by visiting three different escape rooms, including the nearest at Telford and is convinced the concept will take off in Mid Wales.

“These rooms are quite addictive because you want to find a way to escape quicker each time,” she said. “They are great fun for families, for groups of friends or for corporate team building exercises. You have your photograph taken when you manage to escape.

“Apart from being really good fun, it’s something different for people to do and we will be the first escape rooms in Mid Wales. You can also buy a voucher for the escape rooms which would make an ideal Christmas present.

“If the escape rooms are a big success, we have the possibility of creating a third room in the new year.

“The launch of ‘Breakout’ at our Winter Wonderland event on December 1 went really well. We have had a lot of interest on social media and have taken bookings already for January.”

For more information or to making a booking, contact Broneirion on Tel 01686 688204 or visit www.broneirion.com .