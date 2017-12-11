Slippery Start: Schools shut, trains cancelled and rubbish collections scrapped as Powys tries to get going

All schools across Powys were closed on Monday morning as Powys started to get moving following the weekend’s snowy weather.

Train services were disrupted with some services cancelled altogether.

Gritters and snow ploughs were out clearing the roads as people slipped and slid to work as best they could.

Youngsters enjoying the snow at Guilsfield. Video by Phil Blagg

Although all schools were listed as closed all day on Monday on the Powys County Council website (http://www.powys.gov.uk/), none was yet listed as closed for Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council also said: “Due to adverse weather there will be no refuse and recycling collections today. We apologise for the inconvenience.

“We also request that you please only contact the highways department in an emergency.”

Police have warned the picture on our roads is changeable and people are being urged to reconsider travel plans and advised to plan an alternative route in case of road closures. Details can be found at Traffic-Wales website http://www.traffic-wales.com/ – they urge “Please check the website before travelling to avoid getting in to difficulty.”

Dyfed-Powys Police is asking people to consider their options before contacting them, as they are experiencing high demand.

Police should only be called for weather-related issues if there is a significant risk to others, or there has been a collision and someone is injured – in this case call 999. Otherwise, organisations such as Western Power, BT Openreach, local authority etc. will be better placed to help you. Please only call the police about weather related issues, including road closures, if it is urgent.

Always call 999 in an emergency, such as when a crime is in progress, when there is danger to life or when violence is being used or threatened. If you are deaf, deafened, hard of hearing or have a speech impairment, a text phone is available on 18000.

For details of school closures visit the Powys County Council website for information: http://www.powys.gov.uk/