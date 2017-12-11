Many schools in Powys will be closed tomorrow as temperatures are set to plunge tonight to minus 13 celsius

PEOPLE in Powys need to sit around the fireplace, as temperatures could go as low as minus 13 degrees celsius tonight.

Powys County Coucil’s waste and recylcing collections for tomorrow have been cancelled and many schools have already confirmed that they will be closed.

Welshpool, Caereinion, as well as Newtown, Llanfyllin and Builth Wells High Schools have all confirmed that they will be closed

At the moment, eighteen primary schools have confirmed that they will be shut tomorrow.

The Council is asking parents and guardians to keep an eye ouf more school closures on their website http://www.powys.gov.uk/en/schools-students/find-out-if-a-school-is-open-or-closed/

Tonight the Met Office is warning that it will be very cold with a widespread, severe frost with a risk of icy stretches on roads for many.

Temperatures could well go as low as – 13 degrees celsius.

Tomorrow, the weather should very cold but bright in the morining turning cloudier through the afternoon.