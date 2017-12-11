Carers still getting out in Mid Wales

HUNDREDS of elderly and vulnerable people in Mid Wales are not being left unattended during challenging weather in the area according to a care agency.

Abacare says its staff have been battling against the bad weather to ensure they provide support to the people in their care who need it most.

Peter Angelides, CEO at Abacare, which has offices in Newtown, said: “At this time of year we are always on full alert with regards the weather as it is ever changing and in these parts of the country in particular, it can become very challenging.

“We have had some terrible weather this weekend and because of it we become like an emergency service, ensuring we don’t leave people without the vital care they need. We are committed to offering high quality care to individuals in their own homes and will continue to do this despite bad weather.

“Obviously we take our carers’ health and safety into serious consideration and if they can’t make it in we find one of our other carers who can.

“In the past one of our carers has been driven around to her care calls by a helpful neighbour after she couldn’t drive her car and we’ve even taken a carer to work by tractor before!

“We would like to give a special mention and huge thanks to all our dedicated carers for going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure our service users are looked after even in adverse weather conditions. We are lucky and very proud to have such a great team.”

Abacare operates a professional care management team that is committed to providing high quality care to individuals in their own homes.

The large team of trained, specialist, care workers provide positive based outcomes and person centred care to people throughout Wales.

Abacare’s core values, instilled into every staff member, include ‘make us proud’, ‘focus on our service users’ wellbeing’, ‘communicate, listen well and speak with respect’, ‘be passionate, honest, caring and considerate’, ‘recruit and develop the very best’ and ‘lead by example’.

It is a member of the United Kingdom Homecare Association, Ceretas (formerly British Association of Domiciliary Care), The National Homecare Council and The Information Commissioners Office (Data Protection). It is also registered with the Care Social Services Inspectorate Wales.

For more information about Abacare, please call 01686 625644 or visit www.abacare.org.uk. Alternatively, you can follow the company on Facebook athttp://on.fb.me/Yn4zmS or on Twitter by visiting www.twitter.com/visitabacare.