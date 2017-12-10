Snow Sunday: Your pictures as you got out and about in Sunday's snow across Powys

Some pictures submitted from readers who got out and about in Sunday’s snow.

Reader Kayleigh Pugh was quick off the mark to send us some pictures of little dog Barry’s “first experience in snow” and some pictures of the swans on the Montgomery Canal adding that Welshpool was looking “magical” in the snow.

Meanwhile reader Jane Sealy emailed us some pictures of “Gucci and Messi, my dogs in the snow.”

Eirian Parr sent us “A massive snowman built by Elin, Megan, Tomos & Osian @ Trefnant.”

A group of friends from Newtown emailed us: ”We made this massive snowman and thought you might like it. We called him Wayne the snowman!”

They may have felt a bit cut off but Paul Walker in Llanfair Caereinion said that did not deter from the beauty of Mid Wales for him: “This is our first winter living in the beautiful hills above Llanfair Caereinion. Like everyone we are enjoying (although currently cut off ) the winter wonderland scenery this weekend and have been clicking away at the wonderful birds that are hungrily feeding at our home.

”We hope you enjoy the photos and would like to choose one or two to feature in your paper/on your website,” kind regards Paul Walker.”

Jess Lewis emailed us to say: “This ​​​​​​​snowman was made by Jess Lewis, Martene Dykes and Adam Whitall in Walton, Presteigne, Powys.”