POWYS SNOW UPDATE: Amber weather alert as snow causes chaos across Powys and schools will remain closed on Monday

A MET office amber alert was in force until 6pm on Sunday as Powys was gripped by snow storms on Sunday and many schools will remain closed on Monday.

Major roads were shut, main rail routes were hit across Mid Wales. Homes were threatened with flooding and police advised people not to travel unless necessary.

The Met Office amber "be prepared" warning is in force until 6pm on Sunday covering Powys, north Wales, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

30cm (12ins) of snow has fallen at Sennybridge

Power cuts have hit parts of south and Mid Wales

Powys County Council’s website (http://www.powys.gov.uk/) has already confirmed schools will be closed on Monday, with warnings more could follow.

High schools listed as being closed on Monday include: Newtown High School (Newtown and John Beddoes campuses); Caereinion High School; Llandrindod High School; Llanfyllin High School; Llanidloes High School; Welshpool High School.

No primary or special schools were listed as being open.

Details of further school closures are available on the council’s website (http://www.powys.gov.uk/)