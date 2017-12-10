Don't be lonely this Christmas enjoy a mincepie moment in Newtown

STAFF an award-winning care provider in Newtown are showing their support for a campaign to help battle loneliness at Christmas by sharing baked goods.

Abacare is supporting The Great Christmas Get Together’s #MincePieMoments campaign, created by the Jo Cox Foundation and is encouraging people to bake or buy mince pies for elderly neighbours and is getting its carers involved too.

Sam Evans, Registered Manager of the award-winning Abacare, which has offices in Newtown, said: “We do everything we can to tackle social isolation and loneliness.

“When we heard about The Great Christmas Get Together’s #MincePieMoments campaign, we thought it would be great to encourage people to get involved and even get our carers in on the action too!

“Many of them will be baking their own mince pies and other treats for service users and their families and neighbours in an effort to spread good cheer and brighten people’s day and we’ll be getting involved on social media with the #MincePieMoments hashtag via our Twitter page @visitabacare and Facebook page.

The Great Get Together was inspired by MP Jo Cox and its community events are part of a campaign run by The Jo Cox Foundation, which celebrates Jo’s life by carrying out work that promotes the things she was passionate about.