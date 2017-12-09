Full steam ahead for Santa Specials across Mid Wales

Santa is abandoning his reindeer for a different form of transport in the run up to Christmas in Mid Wales.

The region is hosting a series of magical ‘Santa Specials’ on privately owned steam railway lines during December.

A visit to Father Christmas is a must for most children during the festive season and a train ride on one of Mid Wales’ many steam railways is an added bonus.

Be sure to check that the trains are not fully booked before you travel, but you can catch the man in red bearing gifts at:

Bala Lake Railway on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10. Trains will depart from Llanuwchllyn Station every hour from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Vale of Rheidol Railway on December16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23 with departure times at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm from Aberystwyth Station.

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway on December 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18.

Trains are fully booked for all the dates except Monday, December 18. Departures on all five days are at 10.45am, 12pm, 1.15pm and 2.30pm from Llanfair Caereinion. Also at 3.45pm on December 16 and 17 only.

Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways run Santa trains between Porthmadog and Beddgelert, departing from Porthmadog on December 9, 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23 at 11am and 2.15pm.

Fairbourne Railway on December 16 and 17, with trains leaving Fairbourne at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm. Corris Railway on December 9 and 10, with trains leaving every hour between11am and 3pm

Talyllyn Railway on December 8,10, 16, 17, 23, 24, with trains departing Wharf Station, Tywyn at 11am and 1.30pm. The railway is also running a carol train on December 15 and 16, departing Wharf Station at 7pm.

For more information about these and other events leading up to Christmas visit http://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/