Ding Dong: The new ale from Monty's brewery "chimes" with customers

MONTGOMERY based Monty’s Brewery is seeing its Ding Dong ale “chime” with customers at the Co-op after securing a deal to supply the community retailer’s stores.

The Co-op has expanded its local sourcing programme with a dedicated Christmas range showcasing Welsh producers.

Monty’s – which already supplies its Sunshine and, Moonrise ale to the Co-op – will supply the limited edition Christmas ale to approaching 100 Co-op food stores.

Pam Honeyman, co-founder of Monty’s Brewery and Head Brewer, explained: “Ding Dong is a golden, light ale.

“We were keen to brew a Christmas beer that is not over-powering.

“It’s ideal for the home market and gifts and for when people come together for parties and celebrations – we are delighted to secure a further listing at the Co-op.

“It’s stores open up new markets for us in communities across Wales and we are confident that Ding Dong will ‘chime’ with the Co-op’s customers over the festive season.”

Simon Dryell, Head of Local Sourcing at the Co-op, said: “We are delighted to champion beers which are brewed with pride and passion.

“A dedicated Christmas range showcasing local suppliers is an exciting development as part of the Co-op’s ongoing commitment to showcase, celebrate and support Great Welsh food and drink.”