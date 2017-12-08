Snow has fallen overnight over huge parts of Mid-Wales

THREE schools will be closed this afternoon, due to snow.

Powys County Council's website, is showing that Brynhafren CP School in Crew Green, Llandysilio Church in Wales Primary School in Llanymynech and Ysgol Bro Cynllaith in Llansilin, have been closed for the afternoon, due to adverse weather conditions.

Drivers should also beware that conditions on the A483, between Newtown and Abermule are being affected due to snow.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering most of the UK for snow and ice.

This will be in place until Sunday.

The Met Office are forecasting that today will continue to be a cold and windy day with snow showers across large areas of Wales.

Some significant accumulations are likely, especially over hills in the north. Feeling bitterly cold. Maximum temperature of 4 °C.

Tonight will be another cold night with a widespread frost for inland areas.

Snow showers will continue, leading to further accumulations.

Minimum temperature will be (minus) -4 °C.

Send us your pictures of the snow by emailing news@countytimes.co.uk or tweet @CountyTimes