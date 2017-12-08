Newtown: Residents want flooding issues on at Cefn y Vastre on Kerry Road sorted out

RESIDENTS living on a road near Kerry are getting fed up with flooding issues that are flowing from the road and on to their property.

Powys County Council is being criticised for not sorting out flooding issues that are affecting the Cefn y Vastre area, just outside Newtown.

Lyndon Clark, known as Lyn, is wondering at times what he pays his £2,100 council tax bill for after getting exasperated with the authority’s lack of action on the issue.

The council has said it is investigating the incident.

Mr Clark, said: “We had heavy rain a few days ago and the road flooded.

“Flood water came onto my property, carrying all sorts of other things such as slurry onto the land.

“It was horrible and this year it’s worse than ever.

“The drains and ditches are clogged up and I’d like to see Powys Council come and sort it out.”

“Every time I contact them they say they will come and have a look, but I’m getting fed up and want to see some action.

“I pay £2,100 a year in council tax and at times I do wonder what I get for it?”

Cabinet Member for Highways, Cllr Liam Fitzpatrick said that his department is taking the issue “very seriously.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick, said: “We have received a report of standing water on the road by Cefn y Vastre.

“The cause of the standing water is being investigating by our highways staff.”

“We are taking this very seriously and once the cause of the standing water has been identified, the appropriate action will be carried out.”