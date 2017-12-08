Four bodies from Llangammarch Wells fire have been identified say Police

POLICE HAVE identified four bodies from the blaze that engulfed and gutted a farmhouse at Llangammarch Wells on October 30.

This means that there is still one body yet to be identified and the cause of the fire is still unexplained.

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that David Cuthbertson, 68, was amongst the remains identified.

They said the remains of boys Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, and nine year old girl Misty Raine, have been identified.

At a press conference today, Police explained how their investigation into the fire is going and revealed that there were still conducting a fingertip search of the property.

South Wales Police Chief Superintendent Tony Brown, said:

“Our focus has been and continues to be the family who are having to go through the most horrendous of ordeals.

”We have been supporting them throughout, and continue to update them with any developments.

“Sadly, I can now confirm what was feared from the beginning - we have recovered the remains of five bodies and have been able to identify four of those at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

On the challenges faced at the scene, Tony Brown said: “The nature of this fire was extremely intense and destructive and it has presented us with significant difficulties as we work to assess the scene and recover re mains which is why it is taking a considerable time.”

During these past weeks the outer walls of the house - 260 tonnes of bricks and mortar – have been dismantled by hand, brick by brick.

Only once this work was finished, could investigators section-off the inside of the house and begin the delicate fingertip search for remains.

Chief Supt, Brown added: “Specialist scientists have been with us at the scene to assess what we have found.“

”It has obviously been difficult and challenging in a number of ways for everybody involved and this work is likely to continue for another couple of weeks.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Chief Inspector, Martin Slevin, added: “This investigation is very much ongoing and we continue to treat the cause of the fire as unexplained at this stage.

“We are determined to do all we can to understand what happened and how these individuals came to lose their lives.

“The assistance provided by a team of officers from South Wales Police and Gwent Police has been invaluable as they have provided their specialist knowledge and skills in recovering the remains.

“The family have asked me to re-emphasise that they wish to be left alone to grieve at this very difficult time.

They are extremely grateful for the continuing support shown to them by the local and wider community.”