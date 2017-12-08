BREXIT: Montgomeryshire MP heralds 'Great breakthrough'

Glyn Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, has hailed today’s agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which allows discussions on a future trade deal to proceed.

He describes the agreement as excellent news for the UK and for the EU. It also represents a huge success for Prime Minister Theresa May.

The UK Government and the European Union have this morning announced that an agreement has been reached, which will allow talks to now move onto the next phase of agreeing a future trade partnership.

He points out: “Today’s agreement: Secures the rights of the 3 million EU Citizens living within the UK, and the 1 million British citizens living within the EU;

“Maintains the Common Travel Area with Ireland, which has operated since the 1920’s, and sets out both sides’ determination to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, while respecting the integrity of the UK Single Market.

“Both sides have agreed that today’s agreement represents a fair settlement, and the President of the EU Council Donald Tusk has now recommended that the December Council allows the next stage of negotiations to proceed, and that there should be quick progress on agreeing the implementation period.

Commenting on today’s agreement, Glyn Davies MP said: “Today’s announcement that the Prime Minister has agreed a way forward with the EU to begin discussions on future tradingarrangements is excellent news it excellent news for the United Kingdom and for the European Union. It is also a huge success for the Prime Minister personally.

“For months she has been surrounded by predictions of doom, a media which sees nothing but negativity and failure around every corner, plus an opposition which seems determined to undermine our national interest.

“Luckily, Theresa May is made of the purest steel, and has shown herself to be a very determined and committed leader.

“On Monday, the Prime Minister was faced with the challenge that the agreement then on offer was not acceptable to all sides.

“The Theresa May response was to return to the negotiating table to search for solutions.

“Since then, through determined persistence, she has secured agreement, against the odds.

“The agreement reached in the early hours of this morning represents a good deal for UK citizens, taxpayers, and all parts of the United Kingdom, which will allow both sides to begin vital trade negotiations and deliver an agreement to an implementation period which is in the best interests of people and businesses in the UK and across the European Union.”