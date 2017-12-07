Save our youth clubs at risk in five towns – Welshpool, Newtown, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgylais

A Welshpool councillor has urged Powys County Council to explore all avenues to ensure youth clubs are not completely lost in five towns.

Powys County Council has confirmed that youth club buildings are to be sold off in Welshpool, Newtown, Brecon, Ystradgynlais and Llandrindod Wells under measures to save £500,000 a year.

County Councillor Graham Breeze says the authority is obligated to ensure the service continues in some format, even if the facilities are sold off.

“Youth clubs are vanishing all across Wales because of the costs involved and the problem is greater in Powys where once again the authority has received less funding from Welsh Government for the next financial year,” he said.

“I have asked Portfolio Holder Rachel Powell to explore all avenues to ensure the service is not lost completely and know she is looking closely at all opportunities to work with youth in the towns affected.

“All the towns where clubs are listed to close have marvellous secondary schools and we must find a way to utilise these facilities along with the highly experienced staff who work in our youth clubs to find an alternative method of running the service.

“Youth clubs have provided a terrific service in Powys for generations and as a former club leader I am well aware of the impact closure will have on many families. Methods to fill the void left by building closures must be found.

“I am aware that in Welshpool the Town Council has initiated talks with the county authority and I am sure similar discussions will now take place across Powys.”