Controversial 30,000 chicken farm plans near Newtown turned down

A CONTROVERSIAL planning application to build a poultry farm for more than 30,000 chickens on the outskirts of Newtown has been refused by Powys planners.

Applicant Gareth Woosnam had applied to build a poultry unit, with access and associated works, at Upper Gwestydd, Cefn Mawr, Newtown. But the application had created a storm of protest including a petition with 5,618 signatures against the proposals.

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council had come out against the application as had actor Peter Egan, of ‘Ever Decreasing Circles’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.

A campaigner said online: “Sincere gratitude to all those kind people who took the time to share, like, sign the petition and write to Powys County Council.

“We hope your concerns will highlight the negative impact this type of development can have on the environment and animal welfare and influence other similar planning applications.

The application had been rejected on highways and ecological grounds.

Powys County Council’s head of regeneration, property and commissioning, said: “The grounds for the Council’s decision to refuse permission for the development are: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have an unacceptable impact on the safe use of the highway network.

“Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have an unacceptable impact on biodiversity and features of ecological interest.”

The County Times contacted the agents Gail Lewis, who were unable to comment by the time the paper went to press.