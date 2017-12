Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information that could assist in locating Dominic Zacharski, 30.

They would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting offence in Welshpool, and is known to have links with Welshpool and Shrewsbury.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.