Montgomery wins Big Lottery Grant for Healthy Life Town Trails

Destination Montgomery has been awarded £5,000 from the Big Lottery to develop a series of Healthy Life Town Trails for the benefit of both visitors and local residents.

The project will build on Montgomery’s achievement as a Walkers are Welcome town, offering a series of accessible walking and cycling trials for physical, mental health and general wellbeing.

They will include trails for those with limited mobility or fitness, as well as some more stretching walking and cycling trials for those who are fitter or ready to extend their ability.

The aim is to inspire community members and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of outdoor activity. Using Montgomery’s local history, heritage, canal, Offa’s Dyke and surrounding countryside, the group will create themed trails for different interests including environmental and wildlife, heritage and history and family friendly.

Lesley Long, Destination Montgomery’s development officer, said the bid had been supported by Walkers are Welcome Montgomery, Welshpool Ramblers, Ponthafren Association, Montgomery Medical Practice and Powys Teaching Health Board.

“We look forward to working with representatives of these organisations, together with others representing older citizens, the lonely and isolated and those with disabilities, over the course next 12 months,” she added.

If you are a member of such a group or organisation and would like to volunteer your suggestions, experience or time to help develop the trails, please contact Lesley via email development-officer@montgomery-wales.uk

ABOVE: Supporters celebrate the Big Lottery funding for Montgomery’s Healthy Life Town Trails.