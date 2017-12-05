Payout: Community groups across Powys and Shropshire receive £12,995 in grants from Midcounties Co-operative's Harry Tuffins Fund

A groupof 36 community groups across Shropshire and Powys have received grants totalling £12,995 from The Midcounties Co-operative’s Harry Tuffins Fund.

Organisations that received the grants include local schools, youth clubs, animal centres, football groups and churches.

Amongst those that will benefit are Marsh Church and Middleton Church, which will use the funding to make much-needed interior refurbishments and repairs. Children at 1st Churchstoke Rainbows and 1st Churchstoke Guides will also benefit from the grants with new sports and camera equipment. Hope House Hospice, the Midcounties’ charity partner in Shrewsbury, is also amongst the 36 to receive funding to help its support of life-limited children, young people, and their families.

The grants were awarded to organisations that applied to the Harry Tuffins Fund which aims to provide support for local community groups. The grants were presented at Churchstoke Shopping Centre in Powys.

Alison Homes, leadership team ambassador at The Midcounties Co-operative in Shrewsbury, said: “This funding will make a real difference to these local organisations, such as Sam Coffee Morning Group and Ignite Youth Group, who typically have a limited access to funds and resources.

“At The Midcounties Co-operative, we are dedicated to supporting the local community and the grants aim to help groups and charities continue to provide invaluable support to their members.”

The groups receiving the funding were: Community College Bishop’s Castle, Hope House Hospice, Birch Hill Dog Rescue, Lingen Davies Centre and Haematology Ward – Shrewsbury Hospital, Awarded by Panel, Loudwater Studios (Vision Homes Association), Welshpool Community Transport, Holy Trinity Church, Clun Senior Citizens, Knighton and District Community Support. Churchstoke Bowling Club, Marsh Church, Middleton Church (Holy Trinity), Dal Dy Dir, Sarn Bowling Club, Clun Bowling Green, Forden Friendly Circle, The Friends of Cedewain Ysgol Cedewain, 1st Cordon Senior Section (Guiding), Sarn Coffee Morning Group, 1st Churchstoke Guides, Chirbury Bowling Club, St Nicholas’ Church, Coffeecraft, Friends of Churchstoke School, Abermule Rainbow and Brownie Units, 1st Churchstoke Brownies, 1st Churchstoke Rainbows Ignite Youth Group, Churchstoke Montgomery Friends of School 1st Montgomery Scout Group, Churchstoke Playgroup (Little Explorers), Churchstoke Football Club, Forden Pre-School, Norbury Church Parochial Council, Powys Animal Welfare, 1st Bishops Castle Scout Group

For more about The Midcounties Co-operative, go to www.midcounties.coop or @midcountiescoop on Twitter

Pictured: The recipients of the Harry Tuffins Fund grants.