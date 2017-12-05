Driver has lucky escape after her car lands on it's side in a field between Guilsfield and Welshpool

A DRIVER of a blue Chevrolet car had a lucky escape this morning walking away with minor injuries after her car careered through a hedge landing on it’s side in a field.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at 8.40am near Brookland Hall on the A490 road between Guilsfield and Welshpool.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Our officers attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A490 outside Welshpool at around 8.40am.

“A car came off the road and ended in a field.

“Officers are still at the scene and the road is clear.”

A commuter who passed the area shortly after the crash told The County Times: “She’s very lucky to have been able to walk away without serious injuries, the car’s landed on it’s side in a small stream and looks badly smashed up.”