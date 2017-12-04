Get in the Festive spirit at montgomery Church with Mid Wales Opera

Get in the Christmas spirit with Mid Wales Opera

The people of Montgomery and surrounding towns and villages are being invited to an afternoon and evening of carols and Christmas treats with Mid Wales Opera on Sunday, December 9.

Singers are invited from 2pm, as music director Jonathan Lyness leads a rehearsal of new choral pieces as well as traditional favourites for performance that evening in the magnificent setting of Montgomery’s historic St Nicholas Church.

The evening concert starts at 6pm with readings, carols, music on a Christmas theme and mulled wine and mince pies.

The concert is a fundraising event hosted by The Friends of Mid Wales Opera to support their community and education work, including a week’s residency in Montgomery Primary School in June, 2018 when directors Lyness and Richard Studer will be working with children to create an opera of their own from scratch.

Tickets for both the rehearsal and concert cost £10 or £6 for the concert only. Call 01686 614563 to reserve a place or email friends@midwalesopera.co.uk

ABOVE: St Nicholas Church, Montgomery.

Picture: Adam Cusack G17 Photography