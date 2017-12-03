Visit Powis Castle at Welshpool for Free

Explore Powis Castle and Garden for free this Christmas.

Grant income, as well as help from members, donors, supporters and volunteers, plays a huge part in enabling the National Trust to look after special places for ever, for everyone. To say thank you, the trust is offering free entry to Powis for National Lottery players with a lottery ticket on Wednesday, December 13.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Over the last two years the National Trust has received more than £6.5 million thanks to National Lottery players and the funding we’ve received from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Without money like this, we wouldn’t be able to undertake some of our most important and innovative work.

”So, whether you’re a member and want to bring along a friend for free, or you’re not a member and you want to visit for the first time, take advantage of this offer and explore Powis at Christmas; it’s just what you need to get you in the festive spirit.

”All you need to do for free entry is bring along a purchased National Lottery ticket or proof of play for a National Lottery draw-based game or scratch card, and show it on Wednesday, December 13, at our ticket office.”

”Christmas at Powis: Explore the stunning State rooms in the castle which provide a stunning backdrop for our ‘Christmas with a twist’. Breaking from tradition, we’ll be firing your imagination with a range of different decorations. A winter scene made of intricately folded paper cranes, historic dresses recreated with Christmas foliage, and a bauble tree cascading from a chandelier, we’ll have plenty to inspire you this Christmas.

”If you’re looking to blow away the winter cobwebs, pull on your winter woollies and enjoy a peaceful wander through our garden. As you stroll along the top terrace admiring the breath-taking views of the Breidden Hills and across the Severn valley, stop to admire the beautifully woven willow structures adorned with fairy lights which decorate the borders and the garden’s 300 year old yew tumps.

”Our Courtyard Shop will also be open 11am-4pm. With a fabulous selection of decorations, Christmas cards, gifts and festive foods, this is a perfect opportunity to wrap up your Christmas shopping without having to face the hectic high street. You’ll also be adding some sparkle to our Christmas, as every penny spent at Powis helps to fund our conservation work for the coming year.

”Finally, before heading home, visit the Courtyard Restaurant where we’ll be serving a delicious selection of main meals, light bites, cakes and drinks. You can even treat yourself and a friend to an indulgent afternoon tea for £9.95 per person. Why not add a glass of prosecco to really get you in the Christmas spirit? Booking essential. For further information or to book call 01938 551927.

Powis Facts: Powis Castle began life as the medieval fortress of the Welsh princes of Powys, who held onto their kingdom despite the threats of their more powerful neighbours in Gwynedd and England.

In 1587, Powis was sold to Sir Edward Herbert who created the romantic long gallery which is richly decorated with the coats of arms of his ancestors.

The first Marquess of Powis was forced into exile in 1668 due to his loyalty to the deposed King James II.

In 1784, the marriage of Lady Henrietta Herbert and Edward Clive, son of Robert Clive, the conqueror of India, combined the Powis and Clive estates.

In the early 20th Century, the 4th Earl of Powis and his wife, Lady Violet, redecorated much of the castle and brought the garden back to life, introducing new varieties from all over the world.