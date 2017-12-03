Builth Wells will have a new look petrol station due to a £1.4m overhaul

BUILTH Wells is set to welcome a new-look food store and petrol station, following a £1.4M overhaul.

The Co-op group has been making improvements to its petrol filling station and food store on Station Road, which has included the replacement of tanks, pumps and signage.

The filling station and store will open once again, on Friday, December 8, with the new store offering a range of fresh, healthy foods, hot food, meal ideas, and award winning wines.

There will also be a Costa Coffee station, an in store bakery and food to go.

The new store will also contribute to a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward when they swipe their card when buying own branded products, and the Co-op will donate a further one per cent to local causes.

Local causes set to benefit following the stores opening are: the Riverside Community Centre, The Windfall Centre and Friends of Newbridge on Wye School.

Last week, the store handed over £8,000 which had been raised through the Membership scheme since April, the money was shared between: The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre, Powys Sands (a Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity) and Builth Wells Junior Football Club.

The retailer has also pledged to support the community further by offering a 10 per cent discount to students in the Builth Wells area, holding the NUS extra card, to support them during their studies.

Lucy Crane, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Builth Wells to carry out an extensive programme of works, we are confident that the improvements will enable us to better serve our community.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”