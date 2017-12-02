Powys Fire Fighters issue advice after spate of chimney fires

ADVICE HAS been issued by the Fire Service after they were called out to two chimney fires last Thursday night (November 30).

The first incident was in Berriew near Welshpool,

Fire Fighters were called to deal with the fire at 5.52pm.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from a rooftop, using a 10-meter ladder, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The second incident took place at 7:28pm.

Firefighters from Llanfyllin were called to a chimney fire at a property near Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

The fire was extinguished before the arrival of the Fire Service.

The crew removed the burning embers from the grate and conducted a home fire safety check of the property using small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

Station Manager Will Bowen, Head of Home Fire Safety Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said, “As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, it is only natural for households to switch the heating on to keep warm.”

“Those householders who rely on chimneys and flues as a source of ventilation must ensure they are cleaned and well maintained, in addition to the heating appliance itself.

“Do not be tempted to clean your chimney with a domestic vacuum cleaner, leave it to a proper chimney sweep.

“Have your flue inspected regularly to prevent fire breaking out of the chimney in a living space, or in the loft.”

Please follow these simple tips to greatly reduce your chances of having a fire in your chimney:

Sweep the chimney before use if you haven’t used it for some time

Ensure a fireguard is in front of the fire at all times

Sparkguard can prevent a serious property fire

Extinguish the fire before going to ​bed or leaving the house

NEVER use petrol or par​affin to light your fire.

How often should you clean your chimney?

Chimney fires have the potential to cause serious damage to your property so ensure your chimney is cleaned in accordance with this guidance from the National Association of Chimney Sweeps:-

◾Solid Fuel Appliances - once a year for smokeless fuel and twice a year for coal

◾Wood Burning Appliances - every three months when in use

◾Gas Appliances - once a year if designed for sweeping

◾Oil Fired Appliances - once a year