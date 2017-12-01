Thousands brave the bad weather for all the fun of the Winter Fair

ROYAL Welsh Winter Fair was a wonderful kick start to the festive season in Llanelwedd.

A fantastic festive few days, were once again enjoyed by thousands of happy visitors at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, held at the Showground in Llanelwedd, this week (Monday November 27 2017).

Primarily a trade event, the annual event, provides a perfect opportunity to network with fellow farmers, producers, suppliers and buyers. The event has become a firm fixture on the farming calander and the ideal hub to discuss, plan and arrange business.

Grey skies greeted visitors to the venue, after heavy ovenight rain, which had caused flooding in other parts of Mid Wales, but the weather seemed to have little impact on the popular winter show, with traders reporting brisk sales across the event.

Member of Parliament, for Brecon and Radnorshire Chris Davies paid tribute to show visitors who braved the weather.

“It’s a farming event and the farmers haven’t stayed away! We’ve had them here in droves,” he said.

“It’s certainly better than being out in the fields being here in these buildings looking at this excellent quality trade stands and animals.

“This really is the shop window for agriculture with a large attendance and an excellent quality of entry from cattle to sheep to horses to pigs, right across the spectrum really, so it really is a shop window right in the heart of Wales, here in Rdnorshire.

“I’ve been involved in the show for 30 years, I chair a couple of the committees and I’m one of the directors of the show, the Royal Welsh is very much a part of us here in Brecon and Radnorshire so I’m always very very proud to see the show doing so well.”

At the official show launch, on Monday (November 27 2017) morning, Mr Oriel Jones and his grandson Mr Shaun Jones, spoke of the Winter Fair as a celebration of the farming industry, where farmers and local butchers meet and collaborate.

“It is a credit to the society and all involved that the show has continued from strength to strength and is so highly regarded within the agricultural industry and further afield,” said Mr Jones

“I have enjoyed attending this show for many reasons over the years. To meet with friends, to negotiate deals and to entertain customers.

It is at events such as these that farmers and all stakeholders within the industry gather to discuss their state of affairs and how we are progressing.

He said: “The one overriding factor that we have against all adversity is resilience. I don’t think there is a more resilient individual than a farmer. We as an industry are forever evolving, and that’s what makes us so special.”

He added: “There is no doubt that there are challenging times ahead, but in all adversity there is one certainty… thus being, that we, as an industry, will be here for generations to come.”

With strong entries from across the UK in all sections, and record entries in the sheep, and carcass competitions, the livestock, as always, played centre stage to the busy two-day event.

One of the most prestigious titles to be won at the event each year, the supreme cattle champion, was awarded to `Mouse`, a Limousin heifer weighing 628kg, exhibited by Price and Rogers from Glasbury on Wye, Powys.

Later sold by offical auctioneers, McCartneys, for £5,100, ‘Mouse’ was bought by Anthony Kitson from Hutton, North Yorkshire.

Mr Kitson is a firm supporter of the Winter Fair and also bought the 2016 Supreme Champion last year.

This year also saw a record, 420 tradestands, all of whom reported to have a busy few days.

While, the late night shopping evening again saw thousands of visitors indulging in some Christmas shopping and enjoying the cheerul atmosphere and spectacular firework display.

Honoury director of the Winter Fair, Will Hanks said: “It is with much pride that I can confirm another fantastic event was had by all. We are forerver grateful for the huge amount of work and commitment from the hundreds of dedicated volunteers and sewards, without which the event would simply not happen.

“In particular, I would like to thank our new Winter Fair Chairman, Alywyn Rees, who has made a tremendous impact in his first year and brings a wealth of skills and eloquence to the role.”



