Spectacular night in Llanfair Caereinion as the town's lights go on

LLANFAIR Caereinion has a feast of entertainment lined up for the turning on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The special evening of Christmas entertainment will include the official turning on of the town’s Christmas lights on Saturday, December 2.

A grand Christmas Parade will be followed by the switching on of the Christmas Lights at 6.45pm by Mr Glandon Lewis.

There will be lots of carol singing and a performance of the Nativity.

Street entertainment will be provided by George Morgan and his fairground organ.

Father Christmas will also be paying a visit to the town, along with his elves and reindeer.

Children are welcome to see him in his grotto, in the Main Hall of the Institute, after the grand parade.

There will be free admission to the Institute, where there will be refreshments, gifts, cakes, competitions, floral art stalls and a grand draw. All welcome.

Anyone happy to steward the event should contact Viola E Evans, if they would like to help on (01938) 810481.