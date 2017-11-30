Thieves break in to Welshpool's Coed y Dinas store in smash and grab raid

THIEVES have broken into a home, garden and outdoors store on the outskirts of Welshpool, stealing the safe, a significant amount of cash and damaging the building.

In the early hours of Thursday, November 23, it is believed that the thieves drove through the back of the Charlies Stores at Coed-y-dinas, attached cables to the safe, ripping it out from the building.

CCTV footage at the store, show that the thieves broke in to the building at 1am.

Charlies director Rebecca Lloyd said: “We can confirm that the break-in took place.

“A significant amount of cash was taken and we suffered internal damage to the walls. CCTV footage has been handed over to the police.”

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys police said that they were investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.