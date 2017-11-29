10poundpledge: AM calls on you to spend £10 locally

Spend £10 locally: Small Business Saturday is fast approaching and Russell George AM is encouraging as many people as possible to take the #10poundpledge – a promise to spend £10 with a local business on December 2.

He is urging people to shop with and procure services from Powys’ small businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Mr George said: “Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to champion the key role played by Powys’ small businesses, and that’s why I am calling on everyone to take the #10poundpledge and promise to spend at least £10 with a local business on December 2.

“Small Business Saturday is a time to celebrate what our small businesses have to offer but it’s also a time to reflect on the difficult climate facing many small firms in Mid Wales.

“The Welsh Government has an opportunity to put things right, through a Small Business Charter which contains a number of practical measures to boost SMEs and improve footfall on our high streets.

“The impact of the business rate revaluations in particular has been devastating for many small firms, and it’s clear that many could go bust without additional support.

“Easier access to finance could also dramatically improve the prospects for many small businesses; helping them stay afloat, invest in new facilities and equipment, and to expand and create new jobs.

“I will be visiting small businesses around Montgomeryshire on Saturday to do some early Christmas shopping and I hope that everyone in Powys will support our independent small firms by shopping locally this weekend.”