Up to 1,500 expected at Winter Wonderland at Broneirion

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend a Winter Wonderland event at Broneirion in Llandinam, headquarters of Girlguiding Cymru, on Friday night.

Attractions include Santa’s grotto, a market with 36 stalls manned by local companies selling food and gifts, face painting and traditional fairground rides games. There will also be an announcement on the night about a major new attraction at Broneirion, which is set to open in January.

Mother Claus will be telling stories to keep the younger visitors entertained in Broneirion’s library and there will be entertainment from Caersws and Llanidloes Primary School choirs and the Tenovus Choir.

All the festive entertainment will be in the glow of Britain’s tallest living decorated Christmas tree, which stands at more than 147 feet.

Broneirion’s biggest fundraising event of the year is free to enter and runs from 4.30pm to 10pm, with buses provided to transport passengers to the Grade II listed Edwardian house from outside Coleg Powys, Newtown and from Llanidloes High School for £1 per person each way. Full details of the pick-up times can be found at www.broneirion.com

The stalls will be selling a range of Christmas gifts and there will be turkey baps, mulled wine, mince pies and a licensed bar at the event.

The ever-popular Mother Claus carvery lunch returns to Broneirion on Sundays, December 10 and 17, at noon for £15 per person. Storytime with Mother Claus, a gift and a two-course lunch are offered. As places are limited, booking is essential.

To book lunches and obtain more information about the event contact Broneirion on 01686 688204.