RSPCA appeal as shocking video shows dog walker punch and swing kick at small dog in Aberystwyth

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a dog walker in Aberystwyth was filmed hitting a dog.

The video footage, which has been sent to RSPCA Cymru, shows a man with grey hair wearing a hat, brown coat and jeans, and walking down a footpath deliberately hitting a small black dog with the lead used to yank the animal into the air and along the path.

WARNING: Video footage below contains upsetting and distressing images. Video provided by RSPCA Cymru

The footage, in which the man appears to also aim a kick at the dog, was taken of a footpath near Felin Y Mor Road and happened at around 1.45pm on 11 November.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “The caller who reported this to us states that this man swung the dog by the lead and punched and kicked the dog repeatedly using his fists and feet. The abuse went on for a length of time where the dog was heard to be crying and yelping.

“The video footage shows the man trying to kick the dog, hitting the dog and swinging the dog around by the lead. It is very shocking to watch and is horrible to think what the little dog was going through. Hopefully he wasn’t injured from this awful incident.”

If anyone has any information about this incident please could they call us on the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are made in confidence.