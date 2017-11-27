Newtown, Llanidloes, Montgomery and Llanfyllin switch on to Christmas

TOWNS across Montgomeryshire switched on to Christmas at the weekend.

Newtown, Llanfyllin, Llanidloes and Montgomery are all lit up for the festive season.

On Friday night Newtown flicked the switch to its dazzling new set of lights.

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council invested in the new lights and other features for the big night out attended by hundreds.

A procession from the Town Hall gates wound its way to Bear Lanes, Broad Street where the lights were switched on with Santa, Mayor Sue Newham, the Carnival Queen Billie-Jo Lloyd and Miss Powys Shelley Ann in the balcony.

Meanwhile, also on Friday night, in Llanfyllin the lights were switched on and got a big thumb’s up from Mayor David Goodman, Mayor’s Consort Duncan Borthwick and the Elf, Josie Ewing.

Children entertained the crowds, there was a selection of stalls at the street fair and carols were sung in the Square.

Over in Montgomery, the streets around the town hall came alive on Friday night.

Santa and town crier Sue Blower seemed to get around to everyone to make sure there was plenty of festive cheer to spread around. Once again the town put on a fine display.

The following night people in Llanidloes turned out in force to cheer as their lights were switched on.

They were welcomed by Llanidloes Mayor Janet Crisp, Santa and Carnival Queen Olivia Flemming. A great night was had by all and the town sparkled.