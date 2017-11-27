Heavy rain causes disruption with roads and railway lines in Montgomeryshire closed

COMMUTERS faced traffic chaos this morning in several parts of Montgomeryshire with road closures due to heavy rain overnight.

At Llangynyw near Llanfair Caereinion the A458 was closed due to flooding at Cyfronydd.

Drivers were diverted through Meifod.

Both train and road links have been heavily affected in and around Machynlleth.

The A489 near was closed in both directions between the town and Cemmaes Road.

The A487 Dyfi Bridge to Machynlleth is also closed.

Train services between Machynlleth and Newtown have also been hit due to the rain.

Arriva Trains Wales, have put on a bus to get passengers from Machynlleth to Newtown.

Network Rail said that the River Twymyn had risen to a dangerous level at Black Bridge and that the line would be closed until they drop.