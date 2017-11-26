Free parking for your Christmas shopping across Powys

SHOPPERS WILL be able to take advantage of free parking in Powys County Council’s pay and display car parks in the run-up to Christmas, but only for two days.

The festive initiative, which follows previous successful free parking schemes, will provide free parking on Saturday, December 16, and Saturday, December 23, between 10am and 6pm.

Council Leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris and Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick, Cabinet Member for Highways, said; “We are delighted to be able to confirm that the council’s free car parking initiative will run for the two key shopping days in the run-up to Christmas.

“We know that the scheme will be welcomed by shoppers and businesses alike and will provide a timely boost to the county’s economy in the run-up to the busiest shopping period of the year.

The initiative only applies to off-street car parks and does not alter existing on-street parking restrictions.

Free parking in short stay car parks is only applicable for a maximum of two hours.