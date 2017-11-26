Award winning comedian's tour to stop in Builth Wells

THE AWARD winning comedian Sophie Willan, has announced a date for Builth Wells as part of her upcoming 2018 tour.

The critically acclaimed comedy star, will be at the Wyeside, in Builth Wells, on Saturday March 3, as part of her 33 date tour!

Following the sell out success of her second comedy hour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show ‘Branded’, Bolton-born Sophie is ready to hit the road again. The tour will start on February 8, in Lancaster, it will include a 10 date run at London’s Soho Theatre and finishes on June 29 in Maidenhead.

The comedian has enjoyed phenomenal success this year with her show, winning the prestigious arts accolade, the Herald Angel Award and was also nominated for the main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Sophie said: “Winning a Herald Angel and being nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award was an absolute dream come true and I’m so excited to now be taking the show on tour!”

In her one hour show Sophie analyses and dissects her life, making astute and funny commentary on wider narratives such as welfare shaming, feminism and who it is really for, minimum wage jobs and what it means to be reluctantly part of George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse.

Expect a raucous show like no other from this bold and unapologetic young comic.

Sophie Willan will be at the Wyeside on Saturday March 3, 2018. For more information contact 01982 552555.