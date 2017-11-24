Is this the best Welsh Christmas advert ever made? Rhayader shop's £6.99 video takes on John Lewis, M&S and the rest

A small Welsh hardware shop has proved you don't need a multi-million pound budget to leave audiences in a flood of festive tears.

Rhayader's Hafod Hardware has challenged UK retail giants John Lewis and M&S with their own Christmas commercial ... made for just £6.99!

Tom Jones, 28, and his film-maker friend Josh Holdaway filmed, edited and published the two-minute masterpiece all in a day - with the hope that it now captures a nationwide audience.

"We wanted to show everyone that you don't need John Lewis's budget of £7m to create something special," said Tom, who runs the Powys shop with his grandparents Alan and Pauline Lewis.

"We made this for £7 ... well £6.99 for a red sack."

The video shows Tom motoring through Rhayader and the stunning Elan Valley on Christmas Eve, delivering a sackful of presents to grateful residents, including one chap dressed in just his bath towel!

He also drops off four candles to a local church, a nod to a famous Two Ronnies comedy sketch set in a hardware store.

As night approaches, an exhausted Tom heads home and falls asleep on the dining room table before he could finish wrapping gifts for his family.

Luckily, they were all wrapped for him, as Tom's 10-month son Arthur appears in the video's final scene to help his dad enjoy Christmas morning.

Fittingly, the advert features a cover of Bing Crosby's 1943 hit 'I'll Be Home For Christmas', performed by young American singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen.

"The song is absolutely perfect for what I wanted," said Tom, whose wife Laura helped transport the duo during filming.

"I heard it on YouTube and asked Andrea if I could have permission to use her song and thankfully she said yes.

"We wanted to get a lovely seasonal message across.

"It's good publicity for our shop, but we also wanted to show a bit of Rhayader and the Elan Valley. It really is a beautiful part of the world and Rhayader is a great community.

"We're hoping it puts our little town on the map this Christmas, as so many Welsh Villages get left behind these days."

During the advert, a grateful customer dressed in his bath towel accepts his Christmas gift from Tom

Tom added: "I love Christmas adverts, they really do make you feel like a big kid.

"They've snowballed over the past few years. The likes of John Lewis, Sainsbury's, Tesco spend huge amounts of money to make the perfect advert.

"But we've shown that it can be done on a budget. You just need that creative spark and the time and equipment to do it.

"I'm lucky in that Josh is a very good film-maker. We used to make films together when we were younger, just for a bit of fun.

"In the last few years, he's been telling me that we need to make a Christmas advert for the shop.

"I've been putting if off, but he's emigrating to Austria soon and so this was the last chance we had. It was now or never - we had to do this Christmas advert.

"I hope people enjoy it."

The video can be seen on Hafod Hardware's YouTube channel. The video also featured on their Facebook page.

One of the oldest businesses in Rhayader, Hafod Hardware was established in 1895.

