Calls for Powys Council's Cllr David Price to quit planning chair over water investigation

CALLS HAVE been made for a Powys County Councillor to resign as chairman of the planning committee, following allegations he has been using his neighbours’ water supply.

It has been claimed that Cllr David Price, who represents Llanafan Fawr, near Builth Wells, had an “unauthorised” connection to a water supply which was discovered by Welsh Water back in May.

This connected to a converted barn, which Cllr Price lets out to holiday makers.

His neighbours noticed their water pressure was changing and found it coincided with when the property was being used.

Plaid Cymru and Green Group Leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, said: “For the sake of public trust, transparency and to avoid any doubt he should step down as the chairman of planning while this investigation is ongoing.

“Many of us stood for election to the council only a few months ago specifically to change the culture of the authority.

“It is imperative that the correct thing is done and the member steps aside with immediate effect from any activities relating to planning.

“This would avoid any further doubt in the minds of the public.”

Conservative Cllr Gwilym Williams and member of the planning committee added: “It is important that the council is seen to be doing the correct thing and the councillor should step aside from deliberations in relation to planning whilst any investigation is underway.

“Thus ensuring the faith of the people.”

Cllr David Price told the County Times that he had no intention of stepping down.

Cllr Price, said: “I’ve not been charged with any offence, so there’s no reason for me to step aside.”

A spokeswoman from Welsh Water, said that they felt it would be inappropriate to comment at the moment.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were investigating the issue.