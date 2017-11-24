A spine-tingling evening awaits in a Victorian mine in the mountains of Mid Wales

Would be ghost hunters are being invited to spend a potentially spine-tingling evening in a Victorian mine in the mountains of Mid Wales next weekend.

The Silver Mountain Experience, located near Ponterwyd on the road between Llanidloes and Aberystwyth, is conducting a late night paranormal investigation on November 25.

Visitors will join an expert team at Ethereal Investigations Wales on a hunt for the truth, as they use scientific methods and attuned senses to try and discover if ghosts really do reside within the mines, which date back 250 years.

“There have been rumours for years about ghosts, but in the darkness, can you wait to find out?” said a spokesman for the visitor attraction. “Taking place in the dead of night, you’ll need to be vigilant and hungry to discover what could lie on the other side.

“Prepare to be cold as it’s Wales in the winter and visitors should also prepare for wet conditions inside the mine and wear sturdy footwear.”

The paranormal investigation takes place between 8pm and 2am and is open to anyone over the age of 15 years. Visitors under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by a companion over the after of 18.

Limited tickets are available for £24.95 and visitors who own a tent may camp on the site, where basic facilities are is available, for £5 per person. Book tickets online at http://www.silvermountainexperience.co.uk/paranormal/ .