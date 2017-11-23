Builth Wells cameraman died filming a stunt for new BBC drama

A BBC camera operator, who was originally from Builth Wells, has died while shooting a stunt sequence for a new programme in Ghana.

Mark Milsome, 54, whose previous credits include ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Sherlock’, was filming scenes for an upcoming drama called ‘The Forgiving Earth’, when he was killed. The BBC has reported that the incident occurred while Mr Milsome was taking part in a night shoot for a car stunt scene, on Saturday, November 18.

His agent Sarah Prince said he was: “an incredibly talented cameraman, a gentle gentleman and a genuinely loved member of the film industry family.”

She added: “There has been an outpouring of grief from people who knew him in this industry - he also grew up within it because his father was a renowned cinematographer.

“He worked with very big stars, very big directors and he was very humble in all aspects. He was the antithesis of the raging egos you hear about in the industry.”

Ms Prince added that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was now under way, “with more details expected to emerge over the coming days”.

She added: “Obviously a catastrophic mistake was made, which resulted in Mark’s death. It should never, ever, have happened in this day and age.”

Mr Milsome had an extensive CV which included ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Theory of Everything’ and the James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’.

A spokesperson for the BBC, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear this terrible news. Mark Milsome was hugely talented and a much respected colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Mark's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”