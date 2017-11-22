Builth Wells War Memorial debuts seating area to be new place of reflection

THE BUILTH Wells War Memorial unveiled a new bespoke seating area as part of an Armistice Day service on Saturday (November 10).

Over the last few weeks, Adam Johnstone, along with members of the Builth Wells Rugby Club youth squad, have been working hard to fit and secure new seats, which were purpose made for the Builth Wells War memorial.

The four new benches have been designed to give visitors an opportunity to reflect, on all the past and current conflicts, which UK forces have been part of.

The new additions to the memorial garden include dedicated First World War and Second World War benches, plus two ‘Lest We Forget’ benches. It is hoped that the new seating area will encourage people to use the garden more often, as a place for peaceful reflection.

Mr Johnstone said: “I have noticed over the last week, people are now talking about the garden and more people have been making an effort to pay the garden a visit.

“The feedback from people who have seen the new seats has been very positive. They say that the garden looks more welcoming, plus I’ve seen more people going in to use the benches than I have over the 11 years I have lived in Builth Wells.”

Mr Johnstone would like to offer a special thanks to the volunteers from the Builth Wells Rugby Club, who provided the labour.

He said: “They did a fantastic job, we could’nt have done it without them, they worked very hard.”

He added: “Please pay a visit and take a closer look at how magnificent the seats all look, placed around the memorial.”